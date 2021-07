Workers take advantage of hiring incentives in recovering economy The rapid reopening of the U.S. economy is giving leverage to employees who are in high-demand. A recent report by Politico explains how businesses are competing for workers through incentives such as higher wages and hiring bonuses. Politico trade reporter Megan Cassella is the author of that story and joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Caitlin Huey-Burns to explain why these benefits may not last.