Wonder Woman: Victorious The real superpower of the comic book heroine, who just turned 75, is the power to inspire. Faith Salie explores the history of Wonder Woman (now featured in the hit movie with Gal Gadot), and talks with Lynda Carter, made immortal by playing the Amazonian on TV in the 1970s, and author Jill Lepore ("The Secret History of Wonder Woman"). An earlier version of this story originally aired on March 26, 2017.