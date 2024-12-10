Women's sports set financial, attendance and viewership records This year, women's sports are shattering records. Women's elite sports around the world are projected to generate more than a billion dollars in revenue for the first time. The National Women's Soccer League game attendance topped 2 million total fans this season, an all-time high. The WNBA set multiple league records in 2024, its most-watched season. Last week, the WNBA's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, officially filled its roster. Golden State Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin and head coach Natalie Nakase join "CBS Mornings Plus" to talk about the growth of women's sports.