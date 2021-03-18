Women's medical issues: How gender affects Alzheimer's, depression and cancer
For decades, sex differences in medical research have not been addressed. Dr. Jon LaPook and Dr. Paula Johnson, director of the Connors Center for Women's Health at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in Boston, talk to the "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-hosts about medical issues that are especially important for women. For more information, visit Charting the Course: A National Policy Summit on the Future of Women’s Health. Also, to watch a webcast of the summit, click here.