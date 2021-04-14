Women’s heart disease symptoms often overlooked, study shows New research shines a light on the gender gap in heart care. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women, affecting more than six million women every year. Recent studies from the American Heart Association show how women’s symptoms are often overlooked or misunderstood. Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York and national spokesperson for the American Heart Association, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings.