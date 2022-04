Women's college basketball players making more money in NIL deals than men's players Women's college basketball players are making more money in name, image and likeness (NIL) deals as a whole than their male counterparts. South Carolina star Zia Cooke recently spoke to CBS News about her experience making money off her NIL. "CBS Evening News" associate producer Ariana Freeman, who played college basketball for Louisville and Colorado, joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss what Cooke told her.