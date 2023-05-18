Watch CBS News

Woman turns her severe migraines into art

Priya Rama, a lifelong artist and migraine sufferer, paints what she sees and experiences during her flare ups. Her vibrant, detailed work has earned her praise from people with migraines and other neurological conditions.
