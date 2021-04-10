Live

Woman sent to jail for "catfishing"

A woman has been sentenced in Canada for impersonating and blackmailing a NBA player. She faces additional felony charges in Colorado. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Julia Dahl joins CBSN to explain the case.
