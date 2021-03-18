Live

Woman saved from icy crash

A Litchfield, MN woman thought she was going to drown after her truck plunged off an icy road and into a drainage ditch, but a good Samaritan jumped into the water and helped her find an air pocket so she could breathe until rescue workers arrived.
