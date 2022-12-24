Watch CBS News

Woman raises over $10,000 selling candy apples

A Denver woman celebrates the holidays by making as many as 2,000 caramel apples a year that sell for $10 apiece, raising $10,000 to $20,000 that she's donated to schools, libraries and a hospice. Barry Peterson reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.