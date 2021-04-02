Live

Alleged serial bride charged with fraud

Woman charged with fraud after allegedly marrying 10 men over an 11-year period, without getting divorced. She's accused of being married to eight of them at once. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Michelle Sigona explains.
