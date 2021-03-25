Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman hit by NYC bicyclist in Central Park dies

Jill Tarlov was hit by a cyclist in Central Park Thursday afternoon and died from sustained injuries Monday. Tarlov was the wife of a CBS executive. The incident has reignited debate between pedestrians and cyclists in the city. Vinita Nair reports.
