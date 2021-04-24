Live

Woman gives birth to her own grandson

A medical issue prevented Maddie Barker from carrying a baby, so her mother, Megan, carried her child for her, and gave birth to her grandson in October. Maddie, Megan, and baby Gus join CBSN with more details on their heartwarming story.
