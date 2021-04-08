Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman gives a helping hand 35,000 feet in the air

After unsuccessfuly trying to soothe her baby during a flight, a mother received a helping hand from the woman next to her who was able to put the crying baby to sleep. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has more on the heartwarming encounter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.