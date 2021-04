Woman from famous WWII kissing photo dead at 92 Greta Friedman, the woman in the iconic Times Square kissing photo snapped on V-J Day that came to symbolize the end of World War II, has died. The photo was printed on the cover of Life magazine. The then-21-year-old Jewish refugee from Austria was spontaneously swept up by an American sailor, who gave her the historic kiss. She will be buried next to her late husband in Arlington National Cemetery.