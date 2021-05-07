Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman found 42 years after disappearance

A New York woman has been found in Massachusetts 42 years after she disappeared. Flora Stevens' husband dropped her off for a doctor's appointment in the Catskills, and she vanished. Katie Brace of CBS station WBZ-TV reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.