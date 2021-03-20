Live

Woman finds kidney donor on Craigslist

A woman needing a kidney transplant found a donor by an unusual source. After Cindy Prettyman was told it would take 5 years or more to find a kidney donor, her son decided to try placing an ad on Craigslist.
