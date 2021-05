Woman dies while seeking refuge from wildfire in pool The death toll is still rising from Northern California's massive wildfires. Forty-one people are confirmed dead and they range in age from 14 to 100. Among them is a driver whose truck overturned while delivering water to the fire lines. Wildfires raced across more than 213,000 acres destroying some 5,700 homes and businesses. Mireya Villarreal reports.