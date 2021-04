Woman dies after being forcibly removed from Florida hospital The family of 57-year-old Barbara Dawson, who died less than two hours after being removed from a Florida hospital, is calling for a federal investigation. Dawson was admitted for stomach pain and later complained of shortness of breath. When she refused to leave her room after being discharged, hospital staff called police, who placed her under arrest for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Elaine Quijano reports.