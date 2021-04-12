Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman convicted for running "baby fight club"

A daycare worker has been convicted of child cruelty and faces decades in prison. Prosecutors say she forced toddlers to fight each other. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.