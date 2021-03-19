Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman begins walk toward lifelong dream

Walking across the country is something Donna Stokes has wanted to do since she was a teenager, but she says life always got in the way. Now, at 52, she's on her way to check that off her list. KVAL's Chris Liedle reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.