Woman arrested in alleged plot to kill Ukraine's Zelenskyy Ukraine's intelligence agency, the Secret Service of Ukraine (SSU), said Monday that it had arrested a woman in connection with an alleged assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The woman in question "was preparing a Russian airstrike in the Mykolaiv region during the visit of the President of Ukraine," the SSU said. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.