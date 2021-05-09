Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman accused of leaving dog outside to die

Michelle Bennett, 50, of Hartford, Connecticut, is accused of leaving a dog outside in frigid temperatures to die. She faced a judge Monday on animal cruelty charges. CBS affiliate WFSB's Courtney Zieller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.