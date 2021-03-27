Live

Woman, 97, becomes honorary Green Beret

Doris Baker has made a huge impact as an educator, leader, author and photographer. The 97-year-old woman made history by becoming the first Department of Defense employee to become an honorary Green Beret. WTKR's Barbara Ciara reporting.
