Watch CBS News

WNBA star Brittney Griner loses appeal, 9-year sentence for drug trafficking remains unchanged

A Moscow court heard American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession and denied the request to suspend her sentence. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.