WNBA star Brittney Griner loses appeal, 9-year sentence for drug trafficking remains unchanged A Moscow court heard American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession and denied the request to suspend her sentence. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Imtiaz Tyab reports.