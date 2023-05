WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks Brittney Griner, player salary as season tips off The WNBA regular season tips off on Friday. The Las Vegas Aces are looking to defend their title after beating the Connecticut Sun in the finals last season. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert joined CBS News to talk about Brittney Griner's return to the league, revenue sharing between the players and owners and television rights for the growing league.