Live

Watch CBSN Live

Witnesses describe growing tensions in Ferguson

Police officers shot tear gas at protesters and news crews in Ferguson, Mo., Wednesday night. Tensions have escalated as the investigation continues in the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown. Mark Strassmann reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.