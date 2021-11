Witness recounts watching SUV plow into Christmas parade, killing 5 and injuring dozens Authorities in Waukesha, Wisconsin are investigating a deadly incident involving an SUV driving through a Christmas parade on Sunday. At least five people have died and more than 40 are injured, including children. Police have a “person of interest” in custody. Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade and witnessed the incident unfold, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.