Witness: Multiple people dead in church shooting

Multiple people are dead after a shooting in a Texas church. Dana Fletcher, who owns of a furniture store in Sutherland Springs and lives near the church, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on what she saw and how the situation is unfolding.
