Witness calls 911 after Hunter Grissom shooting William Dockery calls 911 after witnessing his boss, Hunter Grissom, get shot four times in Northport, Alabama, on May 15, 2012. Dockery says Hunter told him to "call the law" just before the first shot was fired. For more, watch "The Girl Next Door" Saturday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.