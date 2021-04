With love, from Rory to Joey Joey and Rory Feek rose from unknowns to winners of the ACM Award for Top New Vocal Duo a few years back. But earlier this year, just as their album, "Hymns That Are Important to Us," debuted at the top of the country charts, Joey lost a two-year battle with cancer. Anthony Mason talks with Rory about his loss, and about his new documentary, "To Joey, With Love."