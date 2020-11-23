With food insecurity on the rise nationwide, food banks see massive Thanksgiving lines Food insecurity appears to be on the rise across the country, worsened by the pandemic. Researchers from Northwestern University estimate food insecurity in America doubled in the first few months after the coronavirus arrived, and a recent CBS News poll shows more than one third of Americans are at least somewhat concerned they won't have enough money for groceries in the next year. Errol Barnett reports on the growing need before the holidays.