With deadline to fund government looming, congressional negotiators agree on framework for bill Congressional negotiators said they have agreed on the framework of a government funding bill. Congress has until Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown, but lawmakers are expected to pass a one-week extension to give them more time to work on the final bill. In addition to billions in funding, the bill could also include a pathway to changing the electoral vote counting process. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane gave an update on the negotiations and discussed new remarks from Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar about why she and her colleagues are pushing for the electoral change.