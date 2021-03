With 4-year losing streak on the line, hoops team goes for broke It's not often a team is recognized for its losses. But in Minnesota, the Climax-Fisher High School Lady Knights have earned a reputation for losing 84 straight games. After years of losing, they got a chance to turn their fortunes around, only to get into serious foul trouble. With the game on the line, and only three players on the court, Steve Hartman brings us the story of a must-see ending.