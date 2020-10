With 20 days left until the election, has Trump kept his campaign promises? More than 14 million people have already cast their votes in the 2020 general election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the most important issues to voters in this election.