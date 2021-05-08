Live

Wisconsin removes age limit for young hunters

Wisconsin's new law lets anyone of any age participate in a mentored hunt and the mentor and student are each allowed carry their own weapon. Gov. Scott Walker signed the new law a week before the hunting season began, WDJT-TV reports.
