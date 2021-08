Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes on his Senate run Democrats are hoping to expand their slim Senate majority in 2022, and Wisconsin could be at the top of their target list. The incumbent up for reelection in the Badger State is Ron Johnson, and the two-term senator hasn't committed to another run. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, one of the Democrats running for the seat, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about his campaign.