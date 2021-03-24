Live

Wisconsin girl, 13, arrested for driving drunk

A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl was arrested Wednesday for driving drunk. Police say she and five other young teens took her mother's vehicle without permission. Green Bay, Wis. affiliate WFRV has the story.
