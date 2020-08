Winter storm affects more than 100 million people A powerful winter storm barreling up the Eastern Seaboard is affecting more than 100 million people in 20 states with heavy snow, ice, wind and rain. Thousands of flights were canceled, and schools in many places were closed. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking heat for his administration's decision to keep public schools open despite the wintry weather. Alexis Christoforous reports.