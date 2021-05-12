Winners and losers of the House spending bill and the President's legal fight with several women The House passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, with something to appease both sides of the aisle. CBSN political contributor and The Hill Capitol Hill reporter Molly Hooper, and Washington Post congressional reporter Sean Sullivan join Red and Blue to discuss the bill's winners and losers. They also discuss the impact President Trump's legal fights with several women could have on his agenda.