"NCIS" star Wilmer Valderrama joins "CBS Mornings" as the iconic franchise celebrates 1,000 episodes.

Wilmer Valderrama talks celebrating historic 1,000th episode of "NCIS" "NCIS" star Wilmer Valderrama joins "CBS Mornings" as the iconic franchise celebrates 1,000 episodes.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On