"Willkommen" to Washington State's own Bavarian village Nestled amidst the Cascade Mountains in Washington State, Leavenworth historically didn't have a strong connection to the Old World. But after the railroad re-routed and the lumber mill closed, the tiny town began a process of "Bavarianization" to lure tourists to its alpine scenery. Today the place regularly shows up on lists of top Christmas destinations in America, even drawing millions of tourists all year long. Correspondent Luke Burbank examines how a former boom town gone bust remade itself as a German mountain village.