William H. Macy on "delicious" role in "Shameless" Emmy Award-winning actor William H. Macy is well known for his roles in "Boogie Nights," "Fargo," and the Oscar-winning film, "Room." But for the past seven seasons, he's also starred as Frank Gallagher, an addict and troublesome single father on Showtime's hit series, "Shameless." Macy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his character and tackling taboo but "moral" topics on the show.