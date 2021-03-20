Will U.S. officials act to stop rising hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 era? Asian American leaders around the U.S. are calling on government officials to put an end to the rising crimes against their community members. The demand comes after the mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people. Co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and executive director of Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council Manjusha Kulkarni joined CBSN to explain how sexism and misogyny played a role in Tuesday's attack and how more people can be better allies to Asian Americans.