Will Trump's meeting with Putin be a "test of manhood"? New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker has covered every administration since President Bill Clinton. His new book, "Obama: The Call of History," provides a visual narrative of the 44th president. Baker joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss what he expects from President Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit, Putin's strategy and what may be on the agenda during Mr. Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.