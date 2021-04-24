Live

Will Trump ditch his business?

President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted about leaving his business to eliminate any conflict of interest. Politico national politics reporter Eli Stokols joins CBSN to discuss that, as well as Trump's latest Cabinet picks.
