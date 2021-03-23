Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will the Fed spook the market?

Federal Reserve officials sounded a more hawkish tone in their latest monetary policy update, suggesting they think the U.S. economy will soon be ready to stand on its own. CBS MoneyWatch contributor Anthony Mirhaydari explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.