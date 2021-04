Will Tesla's new $35,000 car attract more buyers? Tesla Motors will reach a major milestone Thursday night when it unveils its first electric car intended for mainstream buyers. The base price of Tesla Model 3 is $35,000, about half the price of some other Tesla models. This is an important moment for CEO Elon Musk, who expects Tesla to make a profit starting this year. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins “CBS This Morning” from Chicago to discuss the new model’s impact.