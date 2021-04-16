Will Target bathroom policy boycott impact retail giant? Nearly 850,000 people have signed a pledge to boycott Target stores over the company's bathroom policy. The retail giant publicly stated last week that it allows "guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity." The boycott pledge was started by the American Family Association, a conservative Christian group. CBS News financial analyst Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the boycott's impact.