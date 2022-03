Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap: CBS News Flash March 29, 2022 Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him on stage at the Oscars, calling his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable" and saying "violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive.” The Ukraine war peace talks have resumed in Turkey. And a dog swept into an L.A. river by heavy rain was rescued after almost two hours.